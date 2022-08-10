Santaquinites Take Honor Flight

Santaquin veterans Art Adcock (left) and Farrel Bott (right) were honored with Flight. Story in next week’s edition.
#honorflight #utahhonorflight #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #vietnamwarveteran #santaquin #utahcounty
Santaquin veterans Art Adcock (left) and Farrel Bott (right) were honored with Flight. Story in next week’s edition.
#honorflight #utahhonorflight #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #vietnamwarveteran #santaquin #utahcounty
"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Jacqueline Perry DeMichele...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.