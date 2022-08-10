Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Santaquinites Take Honor Flight

 

Santaquin veterans Art Adcock (left) and Farrel Bott (right) were honored with Flight. Story in next week’s edition. 


#honorflight #utahhonorflight #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #vietnamwarveteran #santaquin #utahcounty 

