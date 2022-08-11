Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Jacqueline Perry DeMichele
Jacqueline J. Perry DeMichele of Gilbert, passed away August 7, 2022 at the age of 63.
Jackie was born December 23, 1958 in Tucson, Arizona. However, she was brought up in Payson, Utah where she excelled scholastically and in sports earning several awards. Jackie was crowned princess of the Dairy Princess beauty pageant in the late 70s. She then later moved back to Arizona and found a home in Phoenix where she raised two sons.
As a lifelong nurse, she worked in numerous healthcare facilities and ultimately became the director of Brookdale Senior Living. Her passion and love of caring for others was felt by many throughout her extensive career, co-workers and patients alike. Everyone who met Jackie instantly felt the kindness and love that knew no bounds. She truly touched many hearts and was a one of a kind admirable person.
She loved bicycling, hiking, traveling and painting. Time with grandchildren and friends were cherished.
Survived by her husband Mark DeMichele, two sons Daniel Nischan and Dustin Nischan, two step-daughters Breanne DeMichele and Rachel DeMichele, sister Drucilla Davis and brother Marcus Perry.
Celebration of her life will be held on August 20th, 11 A.M. at the Vineyard 601 S. Cooper Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233.
