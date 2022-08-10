Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Zola Naomi Dickey Jackman Taylor Mitchell
April 13, 1936 – August 4, 2022
Zola Mitchell passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 in Beehive Assisted Living in Santaquin, Utah.
Zola was born to Allen B. and Ethel Frances Nelson Dickey on April 13th, 1936, in their family home which is the oldest log home, still standing.
She is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was 11th of 13 children. A baker’s dozen.
At the age of 10, she had Rheumatic Fever. She collected many dolls at that time. She helped pick fruit and work the family farm and helping her folks with the coal business.
While in high school, she worked for Geneva Elementary School.
She met Gene Jackman. They graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1954 in Orem. They married on August 20th, 1954 in Orem. They had Norene, Tina, and Bret. They moved to Provo. As a family, they hunted, fished, boated, and rode motorcycles. She became an apartment manager. She was on the water ski team at Utah Lake. They were later divorced.
She married Jerry Taylor on November 14th, 1963 in Idaho. Along with her kids, they had Gerald, Rodger, Cindy and Lonny. They owned and managed IGA Foodliner in American Fork, IGA in Provo, and Storehouse Markets in Orem. They had the white elephant camper. They were later divorced.
She married Dan Mitchell November 1st, 1980 in Orem. Along with her kids, she helped Dan raise Becky, Dana and Danny. They loved yard sales, Deseret Industries, and hangin’ out with the family.
She loved to sew, was an original clothing designer, loved to crochet, quilt, make ‘Hot Macaroni Cold’ and Ambrosia, can and preserve fruit, and make her Christmas chocolate candy. She loved her apricot tree and her dark concord grapes. She was frugal and generous. She would put others before herself.
She was a dedicated Church attender, Temple patron, genealogist, Relief Society President, Primary teacher, Scout Leader, neighbor, and friend. She was a great and reflective listener, a humble servant leader, and a faithful Disciple of Jesus Christ.
She loved Dr. Seuss, Hans Christian Anderson, reading and telling stories to her children as her mother did. She is one of the most animated storytellers. She loved reading the scriptures.
She worked for Barbizon and other sewing factories. She worked for a medical supply company, Word Perfect, Corelle, and Novell.
Zola is survived by her brother Aaron (Marion Carlton) Dickey, and sisters Mary Lou (Lee) Musselman, and Marjorie (Rex) Butler;
Her children are Norene Jackman (Chris) Jensen, Tina Jackman, Bret (Tiffany Ellison) Jackman, Gerald and Tiffanee (Best) Taylor, Rodger and Cheryl (Brimhall) Taylor, Lucinda (Cindy) and Michael Peterson, Lonny and Toni (Smith) Taylor and Lonny’s companion Destiny Vigil.
She is ‘Granny’ to many. She has many grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and spouses Woodrow and Naomi (Park) Dickey, Leonard Ralph and Beryl (Grant) Dickey, Leland and Mary June (Allphin) Dickey, Aleen Virginia (Wyman) Taylor, Cecil and Betty (Mascher) Dickey, Vernon Benjamin Dickey, Arnold F. Dickey and Katharina (Picerkona) Dickey, Genevieve (Raymond) Jacklin, Allen Thayne (Mick) and Carolyn Dickey, and brother-in-law Rex (Marjorie) Butler;
Her daughter Cindy (Michael) Peterson and her son, Lonny (Toni Smith) Taylor and Destiny Vigil.
Special Thanks to the Staff at Beehive Assisted Living of Santaquin, Yarrow Hospice, and Santaquin 17th Ward and Geneva Heights 2nd Ward of Orem.
Zola’s funeral is under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem.
Her funeral and life celebration are Saturday, August 13th, 2022, 11:00 am at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah. The viewing and gathering are Friday, August 12th, 2022 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the mortuary, with a viewing prior to services. You can view Zola’s funeral live streaming the slide show www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com
