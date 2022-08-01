Orchard Days Family Night

Monday, August 1, 2022

Family Night activities will roll out in parks in Santaquin this evening as the city continues its annual Orchard Days celebration. Here are events you can look forward to on Monday, August 1:


4H Club Fundraiser Petting Zoo and Horse/Pony Rides from 6:30-8:30 PM; admission: $1 per child for petting zoo and $3 for a horse or pony ride 


Train Rides from 6:00-9:00 PM.  Admission is $1. 


Food and Craft Vendors will be selling their goods from 6:00-9:00 PM.


Children’s Parade starts at 6:00 PM 


Old-Fashioned Games from 6:30-8:30 PM 


Inflatables, Obstacle Courses, and Interactives from 6:30-8:30 PM


Mad Dash at 8:30 PM 


Movie in the Park will start at dusk with “Sing 2” on the screen. 


A Sounds of Santaquin live concert performance by Intense Country, 6:00-8:00 pm, at Centennial Park 


Chieftain Museum Tours from 5:00-8:00 PM. Admission is free.


Chieftain Museum Art Show, 5:00-8:00 PM


Senior Center DUP Cabin Tours, 5:00-8:00 PM, at 40 W 100 S. Admission: Free


