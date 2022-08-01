Orchard Days Family Night

4H Club Fundraiser Petting Zoo and Horse/Pony Rides from 6:30-8:30 PM; admission: $1 per child for petting zoo and $3 for a horse or pony ride
Train Rides from 6:00-9:00 PM. Admission is $1.
Food and Craft Vendors will be selling their goods from 6:00-9:00 PM.
Children’s Parade starts at 6:00 PM
Old-Fashioned Games from 6:30-8:30 PM
Inflatables, Obstacle Courses, and Interactives from 6:30-8:30 PM
Mad Dash at 8:30 PM
Movie in the Park will start at dusk with “Sing 2” on the screen.
A Sounds of Santaquin live concert performance by Intense Country, 6:00-8:00 pm, at Centennial Park
Chieftain Museum Tours from 5:00-8:00 PM. Admission is free.
Chieftain Museum Art Show, 5:00-8:00 PM
Senior Center DUP Cabin Tours, 5:00-8:00 PM, at 40 W 100 S. Admission: Free
