Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Renata Pace Webber
November 12, 1934 – August 4, 2022
Renata Pace Webber passed away in Payson Utah on August 4, 2022. She was born November 12, 1934, in Safford Arizona. She was the first of two children born to Ivan Layton Pace and Christina “Christy” Luedert.
When Renata was seven years old, her father passed away in a tragic accident. Christy relocated the family to Cecil, Arkansas. Renata and her younger brother Robert “Bob” enjoyed many fun adventures together. In Arkansas, Renata developed her love of the outdoors and nature, learning to sew, and Academic studies. Renata graduated from High school as the salutatorian. She followed the advice of a family friend Spencer W. Kimball to attend Brigham Young University (BYU), even though she had been awarded a scholarship to the University of Arkansas. She arrived at BYU with a suitcase of clothes that she had made herself and a sewing machine. She graduated in library sciences and received a teaching credential.
She met and married Maurice Richard Webber while attending BYU. They had seven children together: Calvin Maurice, Benjamin Richard, Catherine Pace, William Daniel, Grant Louis, Miryam Rose and Paul Ivan.
Renata settled in Toppenish, Washington. There for the next 40 years, she raised her family with love, faith, and dedication. She was always kind and loving to all. She has left a legacy of faith in Jesus Christ and his restored gospel. For the last decade of her life, she has lived with family. She has gone to great lengths to support her children and grandchildren. She loved family and family history work and made them the focus of her life.
Renata is survived by her brother Robert Pace, six of her seven children, 34 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by many loved ones (parents, a son, and two grandchildren).
Her legacy is an ability to love which she gave through countless hugs and sincere caring. This love now enlightens the hearts of those who are blessed to know her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 711 South 600 East, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 “N” Street, Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM.
