Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Sherrie Woodland
Sherrie Lyn Dixon Chapoose Woodland, age 78, of Ballard, Utah, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital after a courageous battle with a short illness.
She was born on October 3, 1943, in Payson, Utah, to Lawrence Dale Dixon and Quetta Openshaw Dixon.
She grew up in Santaquin, Mosida, and Payson. Following graduation from Payson High School in 1961 she attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. In Salt Lake she met Haskell Levi Chapoose. They married on September 3, 1966, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on October 22, 1971.
When she married Haskell she gained three children. She and Haskell drove on every Uintah Basin road in her convertible Rambler. They went to the mountains together, sewed together, built and beautified a home together, and ultimately paid the price together, as they fought for their children. He died May 4, 1992.
She married Garald “Gary” Joseph Woodland on October 22, 1994, in Provo, Utah. She gained 10 children from this marriage. She enjoyed new friends, wagon train rides, and together they homesteaded “The Haven.” The safety, security, and spirit of The Haven will continue to welcome all of their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their posterity as long as it stands. Have a seat, eat a pretzel, and know that any time is the perfect time to stop for a visit.
Sherrie’s primary employment was with the Ute Indian Tribe as a Court Clerk, Court Administrator, and Tribal Court Judge. Through the Court she made many lifelong friends and associates.
She loved to read, fix beautiful meals, entertain, visit, have a laugh, garden, cook and eat a variety of delicious food, go to the mountains, on drives, pack picnics, and care for others. She was always up for a call or visit, and could be ready for an adventure in 15 minutes.
One of her greatest qualities was to find joy in life, regardless of the circumstances. She often said “spirituality can be associated to the extent that it seems there is no drudgery because all of the work is filled with sunshine.” We will always remember her positive attitude, beautiful smile, determination and resiliency.
She was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Her favorites were chorister and ministering sister.
Sherrie is survived by children, Shaun Thomas (Shirley), Jeanine (Bob) Borchardt, Janae Lyn, Dixon Levi, Michelle Quetta (Matthew) Kunkel, Connor Charles (Amy), Tami (Dixon) Taylor, Jodi Taylor, Joseph (Donna) Woodland, Paul (Carlynn) Woodland, Russell (Cary) Woodland, Kirstine (Daniel) Clark, Katherine (Dale) Mohlman, Jacob (Danille) Woodland, Jonathan (Tamaran) Woodland; brothers, Larry Dixon, and Chris (Dee) Dixon; brother-in-law, Robert Chapoose Sr.; sisters-in-law, Lorena RidingBird, Lonnie Chapoose; aunt and friend, Betty (Wayne) Conquest; 50 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, beloved cousins, amazing friends, and her best “Adventure Buddy” and Ministering “BSF” Clarence Rich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Dale Dixon and Quetta Openshaw Dixon Harward; her infant sister, Kim; her husband, Haskell Levi Chapoose, and Garald Joseph Woodland; children, Oswald Manuel Chapoose, Albert Conner Chapoose, Marie Florinda, Renae Weakland Postma, and Bruce Taylor; grandchildren, Ashleigh Lora Pike, Alex Woodland, Louis Borchardt, and Koda Staker; in-laws, Lynn, William Billy, Earl Albert, Gertude Willie, Marietta Reed, Nataline Santio, InaLou Chapoose and Ernest Chapoose.
Special thanks to the Uintah Basin Medical Center Dialysis staff and fellow patients for your care and kindness. Mum we love and miss you dearly.
Services will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Roosevelt East Stake Center. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. There will be a wake at the Chapoose Family home in Richardsons in Fort Duchesne on Monday, September 26, after 3 p.m.
Burial in the Fort Duchesne Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com.
