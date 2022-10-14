PICTURES TELL THE PAYSON STORY--CONFECTIONARY STORES: CHIPMANS CHIPMAN'S CONFECTION

PHOTO: According to Payson Historical Society records, Chipman’s was one of several confectionery stores to have operated in a building located directly west of the old Star Theatre. Chipman’s Confection was open from 1944-1979.
Harold and Florence Chipman from American Fork purchased the store next to Star Theatre from Mr. Henry Naylor in 1944. The Chipmans, along with their two children, Carol and Cordell, resided in the apartment that was located in the rear of the building. They remodeled and expanded the apartment to include a second bedroom, a front room, and a bathroom. They moved into their new home in November, 1944.
The Chipmans operated a market and confectionery store for thirty-five years–until Harold passed away in 1979–then the store was sold.
The store had a soda fountain where they carried many ice cream flavors, malts and shakes, ice cream sodas, and banana splits. The sodas were created with carbonated water and virtually any flavor a person wanted added, straight from the fountain.
Mrs. Chipman made some of the best hamburgers in town. The burgers were thick, with a fresh sliced tomato, sliced onion, pickles, lettuce, and a handful of chips on the side. You could also buy fresh sandwiches and other goodies in the store.
The prices seem very inexpensive by today’s standards. Fountain drinks were a nickel, malts were 24 cents, sodas were 15 cents and banana splits with three scoops of ice cream was just 35 cents. The hot dogs were 15 cents and the hamburgers were 25 cents.
The store was located just west of the old Star Theater and the newer Huish Theatre was located just a short distance west, down the street. One of the special things the Chipman store had was the selection of “penny” candy. The kids would come in on their way to the movies and buy a sack of the candy to take to the show with them.
After the operation of the store came to an end, it has had a variety of businesses located there over the years. We have seen an insurance office, a realty office, a tax office, a barber shop and other varied enterprises located there.
In 2015, the Computer Corner and Payson Lock and Key moved from a unit in the Huish Theatre building into the building. The exterior was updated and plastered to obtain a new modern feeling.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.