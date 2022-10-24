Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
GORDON DOUGLAS THOMAS
Gordon Douglas Thomas passed away on October 20, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1949 to Douglas and Lucille Thomas of Genola, Utah. He was the second of 7 children, the oldest son. He graduated from Payson High School in 1968. He also received an Associate Degree of Diesel Mechanics from Utah Valley University.
Gordon worked in the Burgin mine, he assisted with the relief efforts in the Sunshine Mine tragedy and continued work in the mines until a fall he took down a shaft. He purchased the Genola Mercantile, he also ran the Genola hunting unit from the Merc. He put on the Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo in town and announced countless others. He helped organize the and was part of the first volunteer fire department in Genola, drove truck for Davis Brothers Cabinets, and was a manufacturer at Pre-Corp with his son.
Gordon was part of the Diamond Fork Riding Club, and was a talented showman, he will be remembered for the role he played as Santa in many homes and communities across the state. He performed as a cowboy poet and singer with The Ranch Hands. He was a lover of music, horses, and a simple way of life.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents (Doug and Lucille Thomas), wife (Patricia Ann), son (Sidney David), daughter (Crystal Hardy). He is survived by his siblings and children: Perry (Caroline) Thomas, Michelle (Brannen) Guthrie, (David Hardy), Nena (Josh) Cox. Gordon has 14 grandchildren and one great grandson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday October 29. 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Santaquin City Cemetery. Friends may greet family Friday October 28th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Brown Mortuary, 66 South 300 East Santaquin. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.