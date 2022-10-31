Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Tina Marie Jackman
Logan, Utah, January 30th, 1957 – October 28th, 2022, Logan, Utah
Beloved Tina Marie Jackman, 65, of Logan, Utah passed away in Logan on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from an auto-pedestrian accident. She was on her way to Logan Cache Valley Senior Citizens to make and sew aprons for her granddaughters.
Tina Marie was born at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah, on January 30th, 1957, to Eugene (Gene) and Zola Dickey Jackman. Together, they had Norene, Tina, and Bret. They were later divorced. Their mom married Jerry Taylor. They had Gerald, Rodger, Cindy, and Lonny. Her dad, Gene, married Helen Peterson. They had John and Adam. Her mom, Zola, later married Dan Mitchell. They later divorced.
Tina is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As an intelligent young girl, she was double-promoted at Timpanogos Elementary School. Most of her growing-up life was in Orem and Utah County. She graduated from Orem High School and LDS Seminary, Class of 1974.
She loved exploring and in being her unique self. She wrote beautiful poetry, stories, songs, and was an artist. She was sewing and designing clothes at a young age. She loved Karaoke, especially to sing “Me ‘n’ Bobby McGee”.
She met Steve Swensen. He served an LDS Mission. They married in The Manti Temple. They were blessed with Nissa, Gini, Andrea, and Jewely. They were divorced. Later, she had Erica. She married Jeff Shephard. They were divorced.
Tina was a hard worker and had a zest for learning, instilling that in her children.
She worked at Bayly Clothing Manufacturing, Signetics, Phone Directories, as an ARC Cook, a bus driver, aid and in the classroom for Mountainland Head Start. She achieved her Associates Degree from Utah Valley University in Child Development. She became a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. She worked at various restaurants as a hostess, waitress, and server. She owned the “Junk
in My Trunk” stores in Spanish Fork and Provo.
She loved traveling the United States as a Vintage Family Portrait Coordinator, trying her luck in Wendover and to Idaho for lottery tickets. She loved going on vacations with her family.
Her daddy gave her the nickname of “My Little Tumbleweed” due to her love of travel and spontaneity. Her passions are Faith in Our Savior, her Family, Faith, Temple Attendance, Genealogy, and Family Reunions.
Her children are Nissa Hanegan (Ryan), Gini Hardison (Brandon), Andrea (Paul) Raaska, Jewely Swensen (Jeff Larson), and Erica Jackman. Her step parents are Helen Peterson Jackman, Jerry Taylor, and Dan Mitchell. Her brothers and sisters are Norene (Chris) Jensen, Bret (Tiffani) Jackman, Gerald (Tiffany) Taylor, Rodger (Cheryl) Taylor, Cindy Taylor (Mike) Peterson, and Lonny Taylor (Destiny), John Jackman, and Adam Jackman. Her grandchildren are Keith and Bailey Hanegan, Chris, Lestat, and Ozzy Hardison, Freyja Sequoia Farris, and Jeff Larson and Jewely’s daughter to be born in March of 2023. She has many nieces and nephews.
Tina is a woman of great counsel. She is devout in her faith and love. She is a fierce support to her family. She is empathetic and compassionate. She has a contagious smile.
She loved being an active member of Logan/Cache Valley Senior Citizens, The International Society of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, The Red Hat Society, and is a close friend to Bill W. Supporting others. She is an avid cook, canner, fisherwoman, camper, boater, rafter, hiker, and seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Gene Jackman, her mom, Zola Mitchell, her stepdads Jerry Taylor and Dan Mitchell, her siblings, John Jackman, Cindy Taylor Peterson, and Lonny Taylor.
The Memorial Service for Tina will be held on Thursday, November 3rd , 2022, 3:00 pm with a gathering prior at 2:00 pm under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan,Utah, 84321.
Services and tribute video may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com
