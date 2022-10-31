Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Andrew Blain Aagard
1949 - 2022
Taylorsville Utah - Andrew Blain Aagard, 73, passed away on October 27, 2022, from heart failure.
Drew was born February 20, 1949. He spent his early years growing up in Fountain Green, Utah and enjoying being outdoors, riding horses, fishing, and going to the sheep herd with our Dad. He graduated from high school in Salt Lake City and attended Utah State University and the Salt Lake Community College.
He served in the US Army (1969-1971). He was stationed in Vietnam (Charlie Company) and was awarded a number of medals for his service, including the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, and Expert Badge-Rifle.
Upon returning from Vietnam, he was employed as an iron worker in Utah county, and married Barbara Lynn Acord (they were later divorced).
Drew is survived by his son Cody Aagard (Peggy), two granddaughters Kadence and Lyric, sisters Nanette Olson, Diane Aagard, and a brother James Aagard. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Blain Aagard Workman and Arvard Jensen Aagard, his sister Virginia Johnson, and his stepson Robert Shane Grant.
A viewing will be held at the McDougal Funeral home, 4330 South Redwood Road, SLC from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. An informal graveside service be held at the Fountain Green Utah cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
We would like the thank Canyon Hospice, and Truewood assisted living for their kind and considerate care.
