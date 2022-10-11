Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
TOM C SORENSEN
Tom C Sorensen passed away October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 6th, 1940, in Payson Utah to Curtis and DeVar Bryan Sorensen. Tom grew up in Goshen, Utah, where he attended Elementary and Junior High School. He graduated from Payson High School where he met his sweetheart, Jerelyn Montague. They were married in September 1958. Their marriage was solemnized in the Manti Utah LDS Temple in 1964.
Tom was always a hard worker. He worked in the Uranium mines in the Lasalle area and at Dugway Proving Grounds. Later Tom worked as a manager of an LDS Church fruit farm, Rowley Brother’s Orchards, and Hi Country Fruit Farms where he gained a love and knowledge of fruit farming. Tom and Jerelyn purchased a parcel of land on West Mountain where they started Sorensen Fruit Farms.
Over the past 50 years they have owned and operated a successful fruit business.
Tom served on the boards of Strawberry Water User’s Association, Strawberry Highline Canal Company, Mountainland Apples, and until his death continued to serve on the board of Payson Fruit Growers Association. Tom was the recipient of many citations and awards for his contributions to the fruit farming community. In 1992 Tom was awarded the Utah FFA Horticulturalist of the year.
Tom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully as a scoutmaster, on the stake high council, and in bishoprics. One special experience was when Tom was called as the Bishop of the Goshen ward in 1966 at the age of 26, by Ezra Taft Benson. He has a strong testimony of the gospel.
Tom was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Tom and Jerelyn recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with 10 children, 28 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and counting. Tom cherished the memories of his family working and playing together throughout the years. He loved his family more than anything else. He was selfless with his time in the service of his loved ones. He was their biggest fan and supported them in all aspects of their lives.
Tom is survived by his eternal sweetheart Jerelyn, his children Curtis (Colleen) Sorensen, Kim (Gordon) Kenison, Scott Sorensen, Katie Sorensen, Mark (Haylee) Sorensen, Tony (Lacey) Sorensen, David (Laura) Sorensen, Sam (Chari) Sorensen, Steve (Sierra) Sorensen. He is also survived by his sister Sally Long and brother Chris (Olga) Sorensen. He is preceded in death by a son, Michael T Sorensen, a granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Sorensen, his parents Curt and DeVar Sorensen and two sisters Joan Wahlberg and Pat Reif.
Thanks to family, friends, and neighbors for all your love and support. A special thanks for years of care from Tom’s good friend, Dr. David Bennion. We are so grateful for the kind care from nurses Kristy and Sheree. We are also thankful for the wonderful people at DaVita Dialysis.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS West Mountain Chapel on 5237 West 10400 South, Payson Utah. A viewing will be held Friday evening, October 14, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the LDS West Mountain Chapel and before the funeral service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Goshen City Cemetery, 10500 West 15800 South, Goshen,
Utah.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the LDS Church Humanitarian Fund.
