Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
LaMarr Simons Nielsen
“Loveable LaMarr”
July 21, 1945 - October 26, 2022
LaMarr Simons Nielsen, known to all as, “Lovable LaMarr, from beautiful downtown Payson”, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 with his eternal companion “Delightful Diane” by his side. They were surrounded by their cherished Children and Grandchildren in those peaceful final moments.
LaMarr was born July 21,1945 in Oildale, California to Darlene Simons and Clifford Earl Nielsen. He was the 3rd oldest of 5 children. As a child, he enjoyed making memories with his brother Clifford Earl Jr and 3 sisters:Karen Erlene Miller, Cecil Darlene Christensen, and Dawna Kay Johnson in his hometown of Bakersfield, California.
While attending Bakersfield High School, he played the Clarinet in the Band. LaMarr Graduated from Bakersfield High School. He prided himself in keeping DeWar’s and Mexicalli’s in business on his return visits. The memories and experiences he shared with family and friends in Bakersfield have shaped his life for the best.
As a young man, Elder LaMarr Nielsen was called to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Central States mission, consisting of: Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Kansas. At a missionary zone conference he, along with other missionaries, were asked to sing. This is where he first met Sister Diane Smith. Little did she know, after their mission, she would become his entire world.
LaMarr and Diane were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple on December 22,1967. They have been blessed with nine children.
In 2011, he was again called to serve as a senior missionary with his chosen companion, to the Illinois, Chicago mission. LaMarr loved his Savior and Heavenly Father. He was a man of God and dedicated his life to serving him. LaMarr earned his Master’s Degree in Theater Arts at Brigham Young University. Go Cougars!
As an educator, LaMarr accepted his first teaching job in Nephi, UT and later at Payson Junior High School. He taught a variety of subjects: History, English, Speech, and Drama. Mr. Nielsen, known as “The Tall Teacher’, shared his love of acting through teaching, set design, and directing many school plays. He acted in community plays, commercials, and films in his freetime. He truly influenced many students. He helped others see their potential through the love he had for them. In the evenings, Mr. Nielsen could be found in the classroom at Discovery Academy continuing to make a difference in the lives of his students.
After retiring from the classroom, LaMarr went back to school to get his administrative certificate and worked another few years as the Vice Principal of Freedom Academy in Provo. He enjoyed everyone he had the opportunity to work with throughout his 38 year career.
LaMarr had a unique way of turning an ordinary life into something extraordinary. He chose happiness wherever he went. He loved everything about his beautiful City of Payson, Utah, and he let everyone know. LaMarr and Diane chose Payson to purchase their first home and raise their family.
He loved his children, his ward members, his neighbors and friends, the Salmon Supper, the Band concerts in the park, driving his yellow Ford Truck “Ol’ Yeller” throughout the town waving to everyone he saw. He will never leave Payson and Payson will never leave him.
LaMarr is survived by his Eternal Companion of 54 years, Diane Smith Nielsen and their nine children: Sean LaMarr (Lori) Nielsen, Centerfield, UT; Melisa Nielsen Hess, Salt Lake City, UT; Jennifer (Kenneth) Scott, East Millcreek UT; Kristi Lynn (Adam) Davis, Poway, CA; Carolyn (Jason) Ashby, South Jordan, UT; Todd Earl (Haylee) Nielsen, Santaquin, UT; Troy Scott (Lisa) Nielsen, Bountiful, UT; Sharlynn Nielsen, Payson, UT; Traci Ann Nielsen, St. George, UT; 23 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clifford Earl and Darlene Simons Nielsen. In the words of LaMarr, “It isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later…” and, “I love you forever Diane.”
A viewing will be held in his honor Friday, November 4th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, November 5th at 9:30 a.m. at the Payson 17th Ward. Funeral services will follow on November 5th at 11:00 a.m. The Payson 17th Ward is located at 650 West 800 South, Payson, Utah.
