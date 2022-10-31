Monday, October 31, 2022

Shifting Landscape

 

Near 8th & 8th/ Southwest Payson


#theshiftinglandscae #shiftinglandscapes #utahcounty #southcounty #paysonutah #popeyeschicken #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.  All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller  Andrew Blain Aagard 1949 ...