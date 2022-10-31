Shifting Landscape

Near 8th & 8th/ Southwest Payson
#theshiftinglandscae #shiftinglandscapes #utahcounty #southcounty #paysonutah #popeyeschicken #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle
#theshiftinglandscae #shiftinglandscapes #utahcounty #southcounty #paysonutah #popeyeschicken #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle
"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Andrew Blain Aagard 1949 ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.