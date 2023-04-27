Thursday, April 27, 2023

Framing Mt Loafer

 


We had a circa early-1900s photo depicting Payson’s eastside agrarian past framed this week

by Morganson Custom Frames & Sew Forth. The frame and quilting business is located at 51

South Main Street in Payson’s historic downtown. The framework and matting by the shop’s

co-owner Kelly Morganson (shown holding the finished wall hanging) is as lovely as the field,

the farmers with their plows, and Mt Loafer watching over an historic springtime event.

