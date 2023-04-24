Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Merelda Davis
Merelda Vernice Smith Davis, age 88, peacefully passed away at her home in Santaquin, Utah April 20, 2023. She was born August 29, 1934 to Joseph Lavon and Jessie Rostetta Nelson Smith. She married the love of her life ElRay Davis Feburary 10, 1951 and they were sealed in the Manti LDS Temple February 24, 1962. They have five children and later adopted a granddaughter. ElRay passed away September 10, 1996.
Merelda is survived by her children, Joseph Ray Davis of Santaquin, Terry Lee Davis (Keven) Kester of Nephi, Kevin Levond Davis of Cedar City, Martin Harris Davis of Santaquin, Savhanna Jean Davis of Santaquin. She loved each and every of her 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 22 great great granchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Timothy Owen Davis, daughter-in-law Mary, daughter-in-law Shari, a granddaughter Sherry Davis, great granddaughter Brittany, and great grandson Kayden.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 27th at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 345 West 100 North. There will be a viewing held at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
