Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Nell Morgan
Nellie Darlene Borgeson Morgan passed peacefully away on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Santaquin, Utah, four days following her 92nd birthday. Nell was born April 3, 1931, in Moroni, Utah, the daughter of Andrew Alvin Borgeson and Johanna Van Tussenbroek Borgeson. From the age of two until departing for study at Brigham Young University, Nell spent her formative years in Santaquin. From childhood, music comprised an essential element of Nell’s life. As an accomplished musician, Nell played the trumpet, piano, and organ, and performed in family ensembles, dance bands of the 1940’s and 1950’s, the BYU Symphonic Orchestra, and Huntsville Alabama Civic Symphony. Prior to graduating from BYU with a degree in music education, Nell met there a young trombone player, Wesley Morgan.
Nell and Wesley married in 1953 and spent the next 60 years together as loving partners, until Wesley’s death in 2013. Accompanying Wesley to study aeronautical engineering and to his various assignments in support of the country’s emerging spaceflight program, the arc of Nell’s life carried her to Seattle, WA, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa, AL, Slidell, LA, and Issaquah, WA. Nell and Wesley served as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tampa, FL before retiring to Provo, UT and, ultimately, Santaquin.
Nell frequently proclaimed that her greatest aspiration and most fulfilling achievement was to serve as a mother. Nell and Wes were the parents of ten children, and an extensive posterity of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nell’s life was characterized by selfless service. She was devoted to the nurturing and development of her children and the support of her husband. The influence of Nell’s service extended beyond her family as she faithfully fulfilled church callings, participated actively in local, state, and national politics, and furthered the purposes of such organizations as the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Nell was fervent in her faith and confident in its capacity to promote peace.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, husband, Wesley, three children, and one grandchild. Her survivors include a brother and sister, seven children along with spouses, and their children and spouses and grandchildren, living throughout the world.
In celebration and remembrance of Nell’s life, a viewing will be held on Friday, April 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, UT. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 15 at the Santaquin North Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 545 North 200 East, Santaquin, UT, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Share condolences at http://www.brownfamilymortuary.com
