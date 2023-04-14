Highlighted March 15 Payson City Council Meeting Minute

Approved: April 5, 2023
CONDUCTING William R. Wright, Mayor
ELECTED OFFICIALS: Kirk Beecher, Brett Christensen, Linda Carter, Bob Provstgaard, William R. Wright; EXCUSED: Taresa Hiatt
STAFF PRESENT: David Tuckett, City Manager Cathy Jensen, Finance Director Kim E. Holindrake, City Recorder Jason Sant, City Attorney Brad Bishop, Police Chief Robert Mills, Development Services Director Travis Jockumsen, Public Works Director/City Engineer Scott Spencer, Fire Chief Jill Spencer, City Planner Michael Bryant, Planner II Janeen Dean, Community Events Coordinator Eric Jewell – Justice Court Judge
OTHERS: Remington Estes, Dorian Suauzo, Bill Elrick – Scottish Festival Board, Wendy Osborn – Tabitha’s Way, Doug Welton – Utah House of Representatives
CONSENT AGENDA
1. Approval of the February 25, 2023, City Council Budget Retreat Minutes, 2. Approval of the March 1, 2023, Regular City Council Meeting Minutes, 3. State Auditor Fraud Questionnaire
4. Ordinance - Amendments to the Payson City Code, Title 10.28.040, Guarantee Amount, 5. Resolution - Utah Broadband Lease Agreement Amendments, 6. Resolution – Municipal Wastewater Planning Program (MWPP) Annual Report, 7. Resolution – Forsgren Engineering Contract Amendments
PETITIONS, REMONSTRANCES & COMMUNICATIONS
1. Presentation of new police officer and oath of office Brad Bishop introduced officer Brian Clark and welcomed him and his family to the City. Judge Jewell administered the oath of office to Officer Clark.
OTHER
Presentation and discussion by Scottish Festival Board: Staff Presentation: Dave Tuckett stated the Scottish Festival has been in Payson for a long time. In about 2004 the City Council designated different events as city events, city associations, city contributions, city membership, and non-participatory. At that time, the Scottish Festival was not a city event, but the City was associated with the event. The Scottish Festival Board talked about making it a city event and coming under the umbrella of the City with revenues running through the City. This was done with the Payson Community Theater. The Scottish Festival committees and board will still be needed. Mayor Wright expressed his support for this event; it’s a wonderful event. It will be good for the Board and City. Bill Elrick stated the Scottish Festival Board voted, and it’s a win-win. Next year will be the 40th Annual Payson Scottish Festival so it’s been going since 1984. It is completely voluntary. Several board members including he and his wife don’t live in Payson, but it’s an honor to be associated with the Payson Scottish Festival. He and his wife got involved back when Helen Scott was the president. His wife had a Scottish country dance group for almost 21 years; and for those 21 years, they danced at Payson. Even though they don’t live here, they have had a long connection with the Festival. During the Festival, he is often asked why Payson has a Scottish Festival. He recently found that seven of the original settlers of Payson were Scottish. In 1983, the Payson High School had a pipe band; and the band director came to the Council and suggested a Scottish Festival. The rest is history with the first Scottish Festival on August 25, 1984 in conjunction with Onion Days. The Scottish Festival Board includes 21 volunteer members with each having very specific duties during the Festival. Last year, the Payson Chronicle stated, “biggest ever, best ever”, which is a testament of the work of the Board. The Board met with Mayor Wright, Dave Tuckett, Cathy Jensen, and Janeen Dean to discuss the possibility of coming under the city umbrella. Initially his first reaction was no because he didn’t want it to change. He was told it wouldn’t change, and the City still needed the Board to run the events. The Board met last week and are 100% unanimous to go ahead if the council approves. We are here tonight to get the council’s blessing. It has been difficult to determine the number of people who attend because they don’t have a gate, which is probably why attendance is so high. It costs a family $100 to attend another festival in the surrounding areas. With the Scottish Festival, a family will spend $100 with the retail and food vendors. It’s a special festival with a special feeling as Payson does as a city. He's glad the Scottish Festival is part of the Payson heritage and will continue to be so. The council consensus is unanimous to bring the Scottish Festival under the city umbrella.
Public Forum
Wendy Osborn reported Tabitha’s Way local food pantries saw a 56% increase in the number of families coming and needing food assistance in 2022. A lot of this is attributed to growth in the county but also the uniqueness of inflation and the lack of affordable housing. Many families are struggling, and many families that weren’t food insecure are now needing assistance. They are very honored to provide this help. In 2022 in Utah County, over 94,226 individuals with 8,271 coming from Payson. Keep in mind this is duplicated with the average client coming about five times or less. This equates to roughly 1,654 individuals from Payson. The pantries offer food assistance, hygiene supplies, and baby supplies. Many volunteers come from the community to help do this work. She expressed her gratitude for the support from Payson City and its citizens. It’s an honor to be able to serve these people from the community. Last year, they provided a free backpack including school supplies to over 3,000 local children, a Thanksgiving dinner basket to over 3,000 families, and a Christmas event with baskets. She invited anyone to come and participate.
Representative Doug Welton stated he is excited for the City to partner with the Scottish Festival; it is a great event. He appreciates all the work the Scottish Festival Board has done moving that forward. The legislative session was able to get $100 million for the new I-15 interchange in Payson with the funding approved contingent on some land. It took a lot of moving parts including Senator McKell, the Payson Mayor and City Council, and Payson lobbyists. Same for Santaquin. About $800 million dollars was spent moving water to the Great Salt Lake including the LDS Church donation of water shares. There was about $800 million in tax cuts with most from income tax and some from social security tax. It was a good session.
Staff and Council Reports Staff Reports
ADMINISTRATION – Dave Tuckett reported staff has been considering the effects of flooding. The city’s two vac trucks have been out cleaning storm drains, which helped with the recent rain. Staff met with Utah County and the Highline Canal regarding choke points on the canals and creeks. Equipment will be located at these places. If the snow melts slowly with a cool spring, everything should be fine. Last week, staff met with Strawberry Water Users and the canal companies to create a plan if the water comes quickly and where to dump water. The City is being proactive; he appreciates the staff. This will be re-evaluated again the first and second weeks of April. Councilmember Provstgaard noted he was down at the Hiatt Dairy where trees and brush have fallen down in the runoff area that needs to be cleared. The Peteetneet Creek north of the diversion at the mouth of the canyon looks filled in. Dave Tuckett stated he will have crews look at this area. The Parks and Water Departments are addressing the Peteetneet Creek areas. Dave Tuckett stated the City has sand and 50,000 sandbags with another 20,000 ordered. Councilmember Provstgaard asked about an automatic sand-bagging machine. Scott Spender noted the City has two automatic sand-bagging machines that go on the back of the sanders. Mayor Wright stated he received a call from Brandon Gordon, Utah County Commissioner, asking if the City needed anything from the County. He expressed gratitude for the help and offered the city’s cooperation as well.
DEVELOPMENT SERVICES – Robert Mills stated staff applied for a grant through Mountainland Association of Governments for funding for a technical assistant, and the City was awarded $240,000 and the City providing $35,000. The purpose of the grant is to assist with planning of the Flying J area on how to utilize the area best to its economic and social capacity and then the connection of the Main Street corridor to downtown. The second part of the grant is to create an active transportation plan for the entire community. He gave a shout out to the Payson paramedics and Chief Spencer for their assistance with a recent family emergency.
Council Reports
Councilmember Christensen stated people have been mentioning flood areas and he knows the squeaky wheel gets the oil. With water coming down, he asked staff to document the areas that have pooling water so when the water is gone, staff can determine why the water pools. The Arrowhead Trail shoulder is soft and a big drop off has been created that needs to be checked.
ACTION ITEMS
Parade Route for Golden Onion Days: Staff Presentation: Mayor Wright noted this discussion relates to the construction work that will be done on Main Street. Brad Bishop presented a few options for a new parade route. One option starts at the original location then to 800 South, then east to 600 East, then down 600 East and finishes at the north end of town. Another option uses 1400 South or 800 South, then to SR-198, then along SR-198 to the hospital, which would be a worse case scenario if construction is from 700 South to SR-198. If there is no additional construction, just the two blocks, it could go to 300 South, west to SR-198, loop around the old bank, back to Main Street and finish normally. This is probably the best direction. Some items to consider with other directions are the floats and semi’s that need to make the turns. Staff will do some test runs to ensure vehicles can make the turns. He has concerns with 600 East and the ability to detour across the hill into town as well as the width of 600 East in the older neighborhoods. There are many vendors and people at the park. Main Street is the traditional route and preferred by the residents. This can be discussed again at a later date. Janeen Dean noted UDOT had no problem with the proposed routes if Chief Bishop is on board.
Resolution - R&C Annexation petition for consideration of acceptance and further review located at approximately south of 900 North (9600 South County) and west of 400 West (3550 West County) consisting of 40.5 acres Staff Presentation: Robert Mills stated the applicant with the R&C Annexation is only asking for further review. He reviewed the location of the proposed annexation that includes 40.5 acres in the northwest quadrant of the City. The Orchard Park Annexation is immediately south. Staff fully recommends the Council accept this annexation for further review to allow staff to evaluate and come back with recommendation. Council Discussion: Councilmember Christensen questioned what the city master plan shows for zoning. Robert Mills stated it’s mostly light industrial. There may be some properties that aren’t ready to develop and may come in as the A-5-H, Holding Zone. Logically, there could be higher density on the east side of 400 West. The road becomes a natural barrier and transition area, which could be the boundary of the I-1, Light Industrial Area. Further to the west would be light industrial. MOTION: Councilmember Provstgaard – To accept (resolution) for further review the 40.5-acre request for the R&C Annexation as outlined. Motion seconded by Councilmember Beecher. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Bob Provstgaard
WORK SESSION
Water Conservation Standards Mayor Wright asked the council to table the work session because Dave Tuckett is not able to attend.
