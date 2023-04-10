Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Lazawn Wall Jarvis
Lazawn Wall Jarvis of Santaquin, Utah passed away April 6, 2023, at the age of 93. Lazawn was born December 23, 1929, along with her twin brother Leon “Bud” Wall. She grew up in a family of 11, 7 of them brothers. She was so happy when she got a baby sister. They had a two-room house, three to a bed in one room. She learned to be a good cook with minimal ingredients helping her mother feed the family.
As a young girl she became afraid of water when she fell through the ice in a pond. A young man nearby ran to her rescue and didn’t stop until he saved her. She met Jack, the love of her life, when she was 17 years old. She was Miss Santaquin when they decided to marry, so she gave up her crown. They celebrated 75 years of marriage until Jack passed away June 2, 2022. After getting married at Jack’s family home their friends celebrated with them at the Santaquin Celebration. They put Lazawn in a wheelbarrow with Jack pushing her. Every time he stopped, they pushed him with a car to keep him going. One of their best gifts was a pig given to them by her parents. They lived all winter on that pig and a sack of potatoes.
They built their first home in Santaquin where Holiday Oil now stands. After having 3 babies there, they moved to Pleasant Grove and had one more baby. They bought the Polar Queen from Jack’s dad and moved to Payson. She managed and ran the Polar Queen for 7 years while Jack continued to work in Pleasant Grove. After selling the Polar Queen, they bought their Santaquin property, and lived in a camp trailer for a year while Jack built their house. Together they worked side by side clearing the land of sagebrush and boulders so they could plant hay. They later acquired cows, which they especially enjoyed the spring calves. While all of this was going on she joined the Senior Citizens, where her mother was the director. She soon became director, all while taking care of her aging mother and mother-in-law. During that time, she was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and held the position of Captain. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for 34 years.
Together, she and Jack created a beautiful yard with flowers, and a large garden filled with raspberries, grapes, and vegetables. Lazawn spent many hours gardening, crocheting, knitting, oil painting, quilting, and baking. She had a talent for each one of them.
At the time of her death at age 93, she still maintained her home, paying the bills, doing laundry, making her own meals, and tending to her dog.
She is survived by her children Ron (Julie), Marilyn (Terry), Larry, Jeff (Sandy); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sister Thearl Park; sisters-in-law Shawna Wall and Julie Wall. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents, and seven brothers.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 11:30 to 12:30 at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, followed by a graveside service at the Santaquin Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
