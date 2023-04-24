Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JEFFREY WILSON
Jeffrey Wilson “Heffay” our angel son, brother, and friend to everyone, passed from this life on April 18th, 2023, at the age of 17. Jeff brought a light to the world that will live on in the souls he touched forever. He embodied pure love. Jeff only knew one way to love…unconditionally. He was born to show us how to love. And that is exactly what he did.
He had an infectious presence that lit up every room and everyone around him. His warm, humble, and gentle personality made him someone that everyone was drawn to. He loved others the way they truly are, without judgement or expectations. He was the first one to offer a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on.
Jeffrey's soul belonged in the mountains. Rain, snow, or sunshine, he would spend almost every day in Water Canyon, glassing in Davis Ranch, hiking the switch back, fishing, hunting, or just finding a quiet spot overlooking the valley and listening to his music. At dusk, he could be found by the water tower watching the beautiful Salem sunset.
Jeff was an exceptional athlete and played basketball for his high school team. Yet it wasn’t basketball he loved, but the relationships with his teammates and his coaches. He loved his teams!
Though Jeff's passing has left a profound impact on all who knew him, he is exactly where he is supposed to be. His kind heart and love for others will forever be remembered. Although he is no longer with us physically, we find comfort in knowing that he is now watching over us from the mountains he loved. We will miss him so much, and we celebrate his life and the light he brought to our world. Whenever Jeff was asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he would say “I want to be in the mountains” … he is now living out his dream. Heffay, we hear heaven has the best sunsets and biggest deer. Fly high Jeffrey. We love you.
A graveside service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Salem City Cemetery, 965 South 140 East, Salem, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Woodland Hills Chapel, 220 South Woodland Hills Drive, Woodland Hills, Utah.
The Celebration of Love will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Davis Ranch Pond in the foothills above Salem, Utah.
