Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
NATHANIAL REES NELSON
Our daddy, son, brother, uncle, grandson, boyfriend, friend, and best friend Nathanial Rees Nelson left this world Thursday April 14, 2023 just 19 days before his 41st birthday. He lived most of his life in Santaquin, UT.
He was married to Amber Erickson January 21, 2013. They had 3 children Rees Randle, Aurora Kay, and John Corbin Nelson. He loved his children with all his heart. He was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed helping people and making people laugh. And he was always giving what he could to everyone around him. He liked to cook and often made his own interesting food creations. And he liked to eat, a LOT. He loved to be outside finding rocks, building fires, and playing in water. He enjoyed camping and doing things with his family.
He is survived by his children Rees, Aurora, and John Nelson, and their mother Amber Erickson, his mama Janet Nelson, his dad Kent Nelson, his brothers Matthew (Lei), Joshua, and Andrew Nelson, his sisters Shelly (Chris) Gravett, and Jenifer (Steve) Erickson, his nephews Rylee, Rexdon, Maddex, Jack, and Deon, his nieces Joslyn, Jolee, Nalie, Zandi, and Leiwia, his grandma Alice Pitts, and his girlfriend Stephanie Gull.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 22, 2023 at 11:30am at the LDS chapel on 300 West 100 North in Santaquin. A viewing will be held from 10:00am-11:15 that morning.
