Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Karla Dee Throckmorton
March 3, 1951 - February 9, 2023
Karla Dee Throckmorton, age 71, passed away on February 9, 2023.
She was born March 3, 1951 in Payson, Utah, the 5th daughter born to Ammon Dee and Elda LaVerne Throckmorton. She grew up in Payson, Utah.
She married at age 17: Daniel Minchey Taylor (1950) 22 November 1968, Utah, Utah. They later divorced. They had two children: Birth of son Keynon Daniel Taylor and birth of daughter Kerina Taylor.
She married at age 25: Brady Herren (1941) 3 Dec 1976 – Payson, Utah, also sealed in Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, United States. They later Divorced. They had two children: Birth of daughter Rita Melece Herren and birth of daughter Shanda Shay Herren.
She married age 38: Louis Sabastion Arce Gregg (1963-2016). Marriage 23 Dec 1996, Salt Lake City, Utah. They later divorced. They had one son: Birth of son Quin Arce Gregg.
Karla Dee had many skills. She had an artistic nature. She loved to oil paint and draw. She crocheted patterns in scarves and a cute cup and saucer. She bottled fruits and vegetables for her family. She used patterns and sewed clothing for her family. She strived to keep an orderly, clean home. She was a caring nurse.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She died at St. Marks hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah with her children surrounding her.
She has been cremated and her ashes will be deposited up Payson, Canyon.
