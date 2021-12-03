Lion Reflections

Reflections on Payson Lions Wrestling took Jason Tolton to a tawny scrapbook newspaper clipping with a mid-Eighties success story.
“Here’s a little throwback that was December 1985,” he told The Payson Chronicle as he sent, online, a photo he took of a scrapbook page preserving local history. “Back then there were only 12 weights and we had 11 wrestlers that made weight and every one of them made it to the championship round.”
The Class of ‘86 PHS alum excelled in diversified athletics as a student at Payson High. Though he left the campus decades ago, he remains a devoted Lions fan and influencer from the sidelines.
“We ran away with that tournament,” he said, returning to his time in the spotlight. “That was a lot of fun.”
