Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Paul L. Diamond
After months of declining health, our family lost a wonderful man. Paul L. Diamond, age 92, passed away at his Payson home on Thursday, December 9, 2021, just four months after the death of his sweetheart, Emajean.
Paul was born October 5, 1929, in Mapleton, Utah, to Ida Ludlow Diamond and Leanard Lee Diamond. Paul was the oldest of four children and learned his hard work ethic from working on his family farm. He graduated from Springville High School, and soon after enlisted in the US Army. Paul proudly served our country during the Korean War. He later attended BYU.
Paul married the love of his life, Emajean Wilson, October 31, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple, June 25, 1963. Together, they raised three children: David, Nancy, and Dennis.
Paul worked for and retired from Pacific States Pipe Plant. He had a passion for gardening and grew the best cucumbers, tomatoes, and squash. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan until the very end, with his last words being, “What’s the score?” He loved camping, horseback riding, and spending time with his family. He was very supportive and never missed a family activity. His love was unconditional, and he was always thinking of others, putting their needs above his own.
Paul is survived by his son, Dennis Diamond; daughter-in-law, Kerry Diamond; son-in-law, Thayne Banks; brother, Dutch (Luann) Diamond; his grandchildren: Kristy (Bill) Eastwood, Jessie Banks, Sarah (Brandon) Hawkins, Seth (Justine) Diamond, Brady Banks; his great-grandchildren: Madison (Preston), Bridger, Gracie, Brylee, Boden, Karlie, Maycie, and Brykelle. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart of 70 years, Emajean Diamond; son, David (Kerry) Diamond; daughter, Nancy (Thayne) Banks; his parents; his brother, James Diamond; and his sister Farres Hales.
Funeral services were Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, UT. A visitation for family and friends was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the services which were also at the funeral home. Interment, with Military Honors, was at Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah 84651.
