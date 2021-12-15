Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
CARL J. NELSON
Carl J. Nelson, 95 (and 2 months), passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was surrounded by his six children who love and adore him. Carl was born in Payson on October 4, 1926, to Carl Oscar and Dollie Wightman Nelson. He married Pauline Adams in the Salt Lake LDS temple on November 6, 1947. He treasured their 57 years together. Pauline passed away in 2004. Carl married Lylia P. Carlisle in 2011 and they enjoyed a wonderful companionship until she passed in 2020.
Carl grew up as the only boy with five sisters. Most of his life was spent in Payson except for a short time when his father was teaching school in Springville. Carl was educated in Payson and graduated from Payson High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1945. He served honorably in Japan and returned to attend Brigham Young University. He met his future wife, Pauline, in a class where she dropped her pencil “on purpose” three times which Carl picked up and returned to her each time. They dated using Carl’s only mode of transportation, his bicycle. They built a beautiful home in West Mountain where they raised four boys and two girls.
Carl loved nature and farming his 40 acres, which he and Pauline bought with a loan from the GI Bill. He received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award for his innovations and ability to raise abundant crops. He could fix anything with baling wire and duct tape. We often called him the original MacGyver.
Carl was raised in a family of talented musicians and served the community using his beautiful tenor singing voice. He performed in community musicals and sang in numerous choirs. He and Pauline spent many years as members of the Payson Civic Chorale. They especially enjoyed singing in the annual Messiah production. Carl sang for funerals, weddings, temple dedications and the weekly Payson Band Concerts in the park.
Carl loved life and people. He drove the school bus for Nebo School District for 35 years. He loved the kids and his infectious personality could tease a smile out of even the most ornery of them. He and Pauline were also employed as custodians for the LDS West Ward Chapel for many years. They took pride in caring for “their” building by spending extra hours to keep it spotless. They donated their own time and money to plant flowers, shrubs and the pine trees that have now grown into a large evergreen wind barrier around the entire property. Carl continued working for the church until he was 83 years old.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a loyal and consistent Home Teacher who gave generously and anonymously to those in need.
His most prized possession was his family. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He relished listening to their accomplishments and did his best to support them in their pursuits.
He is survived by his children; Mark (Debbie) Nelson of SLC; Dana (Don) Oliver of Alberta Canada; Ross (Annette) Nelson of Payson; Kevin (Gwen) Nelson of Spanish Fork; David (Sherry) Nelson of Grantsville; Karel Nelson of Riverton; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Pauline, Lylia and one daughter-in-law.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the West Mountain Chapel, 5237 West 10400 South, Payson, Utah. Friends and family may visit Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. or Monday,
9:45 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at the Payson City Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the American Legion, Payson, Post 48. Funeral services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home.
