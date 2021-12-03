Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
MARY ANN LERWILL
Mary Ann (Lloyd) Lerwill passed away November 29, 2021 at Mountain View Hospital after a lingering illness with her loving family by her side.
Mary Ann was born April 2, 1943 in Heber, Utah to Wayne and Afton Mcdonald (Llyod) her parents later divorced. Afton then married Gerald (Ammy) Hermansen they moved to Payson, Utah. Mary Ann attended school in Payson. On August 15, 1959 Mary Ann and Jay were married at her parents' new house in Payson. In 1961 with their newborn Ross they moved to Salt Lake City, where Jay started a new job, after six and a half years with Karen and Ricky added to the family. They moved back to Payson and bought property where the kids could have horses.
Mary Ann loved horses! Together they built two houses, raised their family there for 20 years. Mary Ann had the hardest job staying home and raising the kids, she kept the cleanest house, fixed the best meals, kept the nicest yard and helped Jay in the garage sanding and masking cars. Mary Ann was the best wife and mother! When Geneva closed they bought the Cedar Valley Country Store and moved to Cedar Fort. They worked side by side for seven years, and had a very successful business. After they sold the store they bought a new motor home.
For the next three years they lived the dream, traveling all over the country, from Florida to Alaska. About 20 years ago they remodeled her parents home where they were married. Mary Ann loved living there, the slow retired life. She always said these are the best years except for the last few months with her illness. They were the best years, we love you!
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, her daughter Karen (Marcus) Perry, Rick Lerwill. 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and her brother Lynn Lloyd Reedsport Oregon. She was preceded in death by her son Ross, sister Helen Ricketts, two brothers Dan and Doug Fletcher.
Services will be held Monday December 6, 2021 at 200 South 400 East Payson Viewing 9:30- 10:45 a.m. Services 11:00 a.m. Graveside services to follow at Payson Cemetery.
To leave condolences, and share memories of Mary Ann, visit legacyfunerals.com
