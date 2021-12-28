Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
VIRGIE HASKELL
Virgie Haskell, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Surrounded by her loving husband and children, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
She was born to Amos and Mary Mecham on October 20, 1944, in Murray, Utah. She later moved to Charleston, Utah where she attended Elementary and Junior High School. Before her sophomore year, her family moved to Spring Lake, Utah where she attended Payson High School. It is here she met the love of her life, Stanley Jay Haskell. Soon after, her family sold their farm in Spring Lake and planned to return to Charleston. Virgie did not want to leave her sweetheart, so the two chose to marry on October 20, 1960. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Utah Temple on December 7, 1982.
She was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in various callings, including primary, young women and relief society presidencies and served as the Relief Society President. She loved every opportunity to serve, diligently fulfilling every calling given to her. She loved her Savior and Redeemer with all her heart and looked forward to seeing him again.
She worked full time for many years at Signetics Corporation in Orem and a short while at Utah Valley Hospital as an operator. Both places she was known as a hard worker and a loved and respected co-worker and friend. Her greatest career in life was that of wife, mother and homemaker. She kept an immaculate house and created a home, where all felt welcomed, loved and accepted. She was a devoted wife and mother. She loved Stan with all her heart and raised one son and two daughters, who loved and adored her. She supported them in all they did and was their greatest cheerleader. She was later blessed with grandchildren, whom she thoroughly enjoyed and dearly loved. She welcomed the opportunity to tend and spend time with them, any chance she got. She especially enjoyed spending time with her sweetheart, Stan. She felt great joy in supporting him, in all he did. She also enjoyed vacations, car rides to Spanish Fork, Provo and Payson Canyons. One of her favorite trips was going to St. George in the winter months, where it was warm and sunny.
For many years she suffered silently with physical pain, that would eventually take away the quality of life and good health she once enjoyed. She endured all this with great dignity, strength and humility. All the while, with her loving husband and constant caretaker by her side, she rarely, if ever complained. Despite her physical limitations, she always had a smile & positive outlook on life, finding ways to joke and enjoy the simple things that brought her joy. This example, along with her devoted love to her husband, children and grandchildren, will always be remembered and known as her greatest legacy.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Jay Haskell, son, Scott (Chris) Haskell, Monticello, Utah, daughter, Lynette(Blake) Mortensen, Payson, Utah, Son in Law, Victor Camp, Idlelyd Park, Oregon, Sister, Janet (Randy) Maestas, Orem, Utah. 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Mary Mecham, daughter, Wendie Tingey Camp, brother, Jack Mecham, Sister, Arlene Widdison Chandler.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maple Creek Hospice and especially Chris Haskell for their loving care.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A private family and close friend funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. following the viewing. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery.
