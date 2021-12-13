Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
LaMark Wignall
LaMark Jay Wignall returned to his heavenly home on Friday, December 11, 2021, at the age of ninety-three.
Mark was born on February 4, 1928, in Salem, Utah, to Mark Elias and Mildred Lucille Warren Wignall. He cherished Salem and her citizens. He loved the childhood years that he spent there.
After graduating from Spanish Fork High School, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Great Lakes Mission.
He attended Brigham Young University where he graduated in Elementary Education. He taught school in Murray, Roosevelt, Kearns, Springville, and finished his career at Santaquin Elementary.
He joined the Army and served his allotted time at Fort Lewis, Washington. It was here where he met and fell in love with Cleo Allred. After their marriage in the Salt Lake Temple, they grew their family to include 6 children, 25 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.
As much as Mark loved his students, he loved farming even more. Standing out in the middle of a field, with his plow, would cause him to yell out with joy. He reached for his dream, and retired from teaching, and went into the dairy farming business. He owned farms in West Mountain and Hammond, New York.
He loved West Mountain, animals, guns, hunting, scouting, ukuleles, harmonicas, singing and bread and milk. But most of all he loved his family, and his Heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Cleo, and his son David Wignall, and sister, Orpha Hanks. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Anna Andrus Kempton.
He is survived by his children: Paul (Mary) Wignall, Christa (Neil) Bushman, Owen Wignall, Kyle (Stephanie) Wignall, and Amy (Renvic) Erickson, and by his sisters, Dorcas Long, Joan Evans and brother, John Shortt.
We would like to offer our gratitude for the loving kindness and Christ-like service that Heather, Riley and Chantell from Maple Creek Hospice provided. We would also like to thank a dear friend and neighbor, Dick Warnick for his attentive care and friendship towards our Dad.
Funeral services will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The address is 789 Arrowhead Trail in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held before the funeral at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
