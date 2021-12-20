2021 Payson Crèche

This year was the first in which the annual Payson Christmas Crèche encompassed multiple faiths. Diverse groups were invited to join together in the nativities’ creation for a multi-site presentation that wrapped up earlier this month. Pictured here are some of the depictions of the birth of Christ celebrated as the event played out in Payson before wrapping up last week.
#payson #interfaith #nativities #creche #christmascreche
#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle
#christmas2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.