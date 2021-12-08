Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Teddi Ross
Teddi Josephine Robertson Ross, age 79, died peacefully surrounded by her family, December 6, 2021, at her home in Payson, Utah. She was born November 3, 1942, in Payson, Utah, to Ted and Nellie Robertson. She graduated, in 1961, from Payson High School.
On September 14, 1962, Teddi married Roger Ross; she was happily married for 59 years.
Teddi worked for Nebo School District for 23 years as a lunch lady and custodian. She also worked at Mountain View Hospital as a Dietitian.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as a Counselor in the Primary Presidency and Branch Relief Society Presidency. She also served as a Cub Scout Leader. She held many callings and enjoyed serving others.
Teddi loved camping and boating with her family. She loved sewing, needle point, crocheting, making quilts and baby blankets. She enjoyed teaching dance lessons and did so for 10 years. She also enjoyed coaching her daughter’s softball team for many years. In her later years, Teddi’s happy place was going for rides in the car with her husband. She loved going on long rides with family to see the scenery and especially wildlife.
Teddi was the most kind, loving, generous, caring, selfless wife, mom, and grandmother that anyone could ask for. She loved all her children unconditionally. She had a contagious laugh, and she was filled with charisma and spunk. She was passionate and had a love for life. She had a heart as pure as gold.
Teddi is survived by her husband, Roger L. Ross; children: Rodney (Lisa) of Toquerville, Utah; Gavin (Angela) of Genola, Utah; Eric (Desiree) of Payson, Utah; Blake (Sara ) of Salem, Utah; Cara (Anthony Person) of West Valley City, Utah; and grandchildren: Eric, Jordan, Spencer, McKenzie, Jacob (& Sadie), Aaron (& Erin), Brooklyn, Aspen, Bryton, Rylee, Kael, Maddy, and Tavian; as well as great grandchildren: Paisley, Sophia, Canyon, Remi, Oliver, and Kennon. Teddi was preceded in death by her mother and father; and her daughter, Trease Daniell Ross.
The family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice for their outstanding care, love, and support during our family’s time of need. Thank you, Danica Harmon and Charlene Brailsford, for all your hard work. We are forever grateful for both of you.
A graveside service for Teddi was held December 10, 2021, at Payson City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkermemorials.com
