Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
GORDON HICKMAN
Gordon Wallace Hickman, our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2021. He was 93 years old.
He was born November 16, 1928 in Goshen, Utah to William Wallace and Elizabeth Stansfield Hickman. He graduated from Payson High School and later from the University of Utah with a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering.
Gordon enlisted in the US Army (despite a university student waiver) and served for two years during the Korean War. He served as a Missionary in Louisiana and surrounding areas.
Gordon married Patricia Louise Alldredge August 25, 1962 in the Manti Temple. They adopted three children: George, Bryan, and Rebecca, as well as having cared for many foster children.
Throughout his life, Gordon served as a Missionary, in Bishoprics, Elders and High Priest leaderships, councilor to a Mission President, and many other callings. He especially enjoyed serving as a Temple Ordinance worker for over 30 years, serving with Patricia in the Las Vegas, Provo and Payson Temples.
Gordon is survived by his children, George (Amy) Hickman, Payson; Bryan Hickman, Henderson, NV; Becca (Joe) Burgess, Payson. He also leaves behind his older brother, Theron (Louis) Hickman, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his brother, Keith Snyder, his daughter-in-law, Dellyce Oriol Hickman (George) and many other loved ones.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Mountain View 9th Ward Chapel, 75 South 600 East, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may visit Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Payson, and on Saturday from Noon to 1:15 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Goshen, Utah Cemetery.
