Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Janice Spencer Wood
February 2, 1937 – December 1, 2021
Janice Spencer Wood, age 84, passed away on December 1, 2021, at her home which she loved.
Janice was born to Glen Milton and Ilene Spencer on February 2, 1937, in Payson, Utah. She was the oldest of four children: Janice, Glen Ray, Dick, and Sharon. They all grew up and attended school in Payson.
She went on to receive her Nursing degree and worked on the Mother/Baby unit at Utah Valley Medical Center for 42 years. Janice was an amazing nurse and prided herself with excellent penmanship and how detailed her paper charting was.
Janice married Howard Miller Davenport and they had two children, Terry Howard Davenport and Sharlene Christensen. They later divorced.
On New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1960, Janice married Eldon Lee Wood. They were married for 57 years at the time of his passing. Janice and Eldon built their little piece of heaven in Payson, Utah and their home was their pride and joy. Janice especially enjoyed doing yard work and was meticulous about it. Most days you could find her on her mower mowing the lawn and picking up pine needles and leaves.
She was a grandmother to seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren that she was so proud of and loved greatly.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Lee Wood; her parents, Glen and Ilene Spencer; brother, Dick Spencer; sister, Sharon (Ricky) Lamb; son in law, Richard Christensen.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
