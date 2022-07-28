Days Of Orchards

“Orchard Days is a long-standing tradition in our community which brings our citizens together to celebrate the heritage of our wonderful city,” note event organizers.
The 2022 Orchard Days celebration will open at 8 AM, July 30, at the Santaquin Rodeo Grounds, with a flag raising ceremony. Clement “Jake” Kester, a lifelong resident whose volunteerism, talents, and compassion are exemplary, will be honored at the opening event.
Orchard Days festivities will continue through August 6.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.