Thursday, July 28, 2022

Days Of Orchards



“Orchard Days is a long-standing tradition in our community which brings our citizens together to celebrate the heritage of our wonderful city,” note event organizers.

The 2022 Orchard Days celebration will open at 8 AM, July 30, at the Santaquin Rodeo Grounds, with a flag raising ceremony.  Clement “Jake” Kester, a lifelong resident whose volunteerism, talents, and compassion are exemplary, will be honored at the opening event.


Orchard Days festivities will continue through August 6.


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Days Of Orchards

“Orchard Days is a long-standing tradition in our community which brings our citizens together to celebrate the heritage of our wonderful ci...