THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: Looking back on a long banking tradition in historic downtown

For over a century the State Bank of Payson building has stood as a landmark guide into the historic downtown Main Street district. The adjoining photo depicts the building, located on the southwest corner of First North and Main, after it was remodeled as the Commercial Bank in the early 1940s. More coming up in The Payson Chronicle.
The Shifting Landscape is the space where past and present border the altering condition of land. The intent of this ongoing project is to document the transitions occurring in south Utah County as the region experiences rapid growth.
