Sunday, July 24, 2022

James Pace, Willey Family Home

Pictured here is the home of James Pace (1811-1888), for whom Payson, Utah, was named. Located near 6th East and 4th North, it was later owned and lived in by the Willey family through the mid-20th century. Following a few short years out of vacancy to all but lingering cows, the home was carefully dismantled in the summer of 1968. Bricks, wood, and nails were harvested and sold and reused in other buildings.


More on this story to come in an upcoming edition of The Payson Chronicle.


#pioneerday2022 #utahstatehistory #paysonutah #jamespace #pacefamily #willeyfamily #utahcounty #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #utahcountynews   

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Follow Us On Instagram

Follow The Payson Chronicle at TWO locations on Instagram : @paysonchronicle @thepaysonchronicle