Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Peggy Ann Black Ewell
Our much-loved Peggy left her earthly home, a little before sunrise, in Genola, Utah, July 25, 2022, just days before her birthday. She was born in Payson, Utah, July 29, 1952, to Dale Henry Black and Geraldine Earley Black, the oldest of their three children.
Peggy attended schools in Payson, graduating from Payson High School with the Class of 1970. She was a member of the Payson High School marching band. She played the drums and her group marched in many parades in Utah County to Salt Lake City, in every kind of weather. She furthered her band experience by playing the drum for Payson’s Concerts in the Park.
She married the love of her life, Ervil L. Ewell in Payson, Utah, April 14, 1972. Together, they raised four children in Genola, Utah: Holly, Desire’e, Coy, and Christopher.
Before her marriage, Peggy worked as a waitress. Then, in addition to her first priority of wife and mother, Peggy worked in quality control at the Santaquin Mountainland Apples, where she stayed for 13 years.
Peggy enjoyed canning, cooking and baking, especially with her grandchildren. She also like doing crafts, oil painting, and playing her guitar (she wrote many of her own songs). Her other hobbies were roller skating, and riding horses. She was a member of both the White Lake Riding Club and the Dudes & Dolls Riding Club.
She is a member of The Church of Latter-day Saints and earned her Young Women Personal Progress Award. She liked teaching the Primary children in church.
Peggy is survived by her husband, and three of her four children: Desire’e (Michael) Sealy, of Sparks, Nevada; Coy (Shantel) Ewell, of Richfield, Utah; Christopher “Chris” (Alyson) Ewell, of Payson, Utah. She is also survived by her mother, Geraldine Black; 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Zachary, Kearsten, McKenzie, Devin, Kyler, Kaiden, Elsie, Khole, and Kaizley; as well as four great-grandchildren: Casper, Harleigh, Jax, and Cooper. Additionally survived by her brother, Jeff (Lisa) Black, of Payson, Utah; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her father, Dale Black; her daughter, Holly Ewell Jones; her grandmother, Violet Bardella Earley; her sister and brother-in-law, Debra Black Cox and Thomas Raefell Cox; niece, Malinda Cox; nephew, Jeremy Cox.
Funeral Services were Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Genola Ward LDS Church. A visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. A second viewing was Saturday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment at Genola Cemetery on South Main Street, Genola, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.