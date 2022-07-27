Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Raymond “Ray” Eugene Ferdid
Raymond “Ray” Eugene Ferdig, 81, of Payson, Utah, passed away peacefully July 22, 2022, at his home in Payson. He was born December 30, 1940, the oldest and only son of three children, to Kenneth Paul Ferdig and Leona Mary Ann Jaros, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ray grew up with his two younger sisters. He attended schools in Illinois and Iowa and graduated high school in Iowa where he was on the baseball and wrestling teams.
His career was spent as a quality control technician for the State of Iowa Department of Transportation. He was always looking for ways to improve his job knowledge and completed many certification classes for his employment.
Ray married Sandra Rae Konold in Aurora, Illinois August 3, 2001, and became a bonus father to her children. Together, they are parents to: Tami, Melissa, Cheri, Bonnie, Gregg Fry, and Thomas Fry.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he worked as an ordinance worker in the Payson Temple for many years. He also enjoyed teaching the Primary-age children in church.
He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, watching professional football, and being outdoors.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Gregg (Karen) Fry, of Corona, California, Tami (Jay) Doran, of Sioux City, Iowa, Melissa Roupe of Sioux City, Iowa, Cheri Ferdig Starling of Texas, and Bonnie (Kenneth) Cameron; sister, Judy (Burl) Clark, of Mountain View, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a stepson, Thomas Fry.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Spring Lake 4th Ward LDS Church, 586 West 1750 South, Payson, Utah 84651. Family and friends may gather at a visitation prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
