Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Roger Ross
December 3, 1941 - July 22, 2022
Roger L. Ross, age 80, died peacefully surrounded by his family, July 22, 2022 in Payson, Utah. He was born December 3, 1941 in Payson Utah, to Lavon Ross Sr. and Ruth Bray. He graduated in 1960 from Payson High School.
On September 14, 1962 Roger married Teddi Robertson; he was happily married for 59 years and was sealed in the Manti Temple on May 18th, 2002.
Roger retired after 23 years from Geneva Steel working as a Millwright.
He enjoyed working with his good friend John Whicker at John’s tire shop in Payson Utah for many years.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in many callings including a Branch President.
Roger loved camping, boating, fishing and hunting with his family. He enjoyed taking long rides in the car with his wife Teddi exploring Utah’s scenery and wildlife. He was an artist, craftsman and gifted handyman that could fix anything. He built his first home entirely by hand. He also coached his son’s baseball teams for many years. He loved traveling with family on trips exploring the country.
Roger is survived by his five children: Rodney (Lisa) Toquerville,Utah, Gavin (Angela) Genola, Utah, Eric (Desiree) Payson, Utah, Blake (Sara) Salem, Utah, Cara (Anthony Person) West Valley City, Utah. Grandchildren, Eric, Jordan, Spencer, McKenzie, Jacob (Sadie), Aaron (Erin), Brooklyn (Matthew Nuebert), Aspen, Bryton, Rylee, Kael, Maddy and Tavian. Great Grandchildren, Paisley, Sophia, Canyon, Remi, Oliver and Kennon. He is also survived by his siblings: Norma Ross and Gloria Ore. Roger was preceded in death by: his wife Teddi, daughter Trease Daniell, father Lavon and mother Ruth, siblings: Lavon Ross, Jr., Clifford Ross, Merrill Ross, Richard Ross and Shirley Bowling.
The family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice for their outstanding care, love, and support during our family’s time of need. Thank you Danica Harmon and Charlene Brailsford for all your hard work. We are forever grateful for both of you.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Payson City Cemetery at 11 a.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.