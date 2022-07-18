Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
GEORGE H. CURTIS
George H. Curtis, age 93, was born December 24, 1928 in Salem, Utah, in his parents’ home to Ezra and Alva Curtis. He had two brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Spanish Fork High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1948 during the Korean War.
He married Nedra Jean Davis in the Manti Temple, October 6, 1952. They lived in Orem for nine years, then moved to Payson, Utah, where they raised four boys: Kevin, Duane, Kent, and Daryl.
George worked at Geneva U.S. Steel Plant, Hercules Powder Plant, Payson Hospital, and BYU.
He served a mission at the Elberta Church Farm and another mission at the Springville Dry Pack Cannery. He also served a mission in Nauvoo Illinois, always enjoying the people he met and worked with.
He loved working on his farm, reading, genealogy, and word search books.
He is a grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. View First Ward LDS Church, 1128 East 100 South, Payson, Utah 84651. Family and friends may gather for a visitation, at the church, Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral. Interment will be at Salem City Cemetery, 130 East 965 South, Salem, Utah 84653.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
