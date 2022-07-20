PUBLIC COMMENT WELCOME ON PROPOSED FEE CHANGES

NEWS RELEASE VIA UINTA WASATCH CACHE NATIONAL FOREST:
The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is seeking comments on a proposal to change fees including new, increased, reduced, and eliminated at 119 developed recreation sites.
The Forest manages 472 developed recreation sites. Currently, 235 of developed sites are managed without user fees on the Forest. If proposed changes in this fee proposal are implemented, 38 percent of the sites would remain non-fee. The forest currently waives fees at all Forest Service managed day use sites five days a year and will increase that number to eight days a year.
A fee increase is also proposed for the current Forest Pass, which includes the three-day pass from $6 to $10 per vehicle, seven-day pass from $12 to $20 per vehicle, and annual pass from $45 to $60 per vehicle. The Forest Pass will become even more valuable as it would provide access to Forest Service managed sites including 90 day-use, Off Highway Vehicle trail systems, and winter sites, as well as 15 campgrounds. All interagency passes will be honored at those day-use sites.
“We recognize how important these sites are to the public and our local communities. These proposed new and increased fees will help support the maintenance of recreation sites to the standard and quality our visitors expect, as well as provide a consistent fee structure throughout the Forest,” said David Whittekiend, Forest Supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes to the developed recreation by close of business on September 7, 2022. Comments should be sent to Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Attention: Developed Recreation Site Fee Proposal, 857 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095 or
SM.FS.UWCFeeProp@usda.gov.
You can also provide feedback electronically and find
a complete list of proposed developed recreation site changes by visiting – https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html
Oral comments may be provided in person at the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Supervisor’s office during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), by appointment, or by calling 801-999-2103.
For more information on the proposed project and a list of specific proposed fees by site, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/uwcnf/home/?cid=fseprd1039735
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve these sites. These additional funds, along with ninety-five percent of the revenue from recreation fees, remains on the forests to operate, maintain, and improve facilities.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.