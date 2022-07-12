Pictured: Payson Barber Shop at 12 South Main, circa early 20th century. The Payson Chronicle occupied this same building from 1985-1996. Since the mid-1990s, the century-plus-year-old newspaper has carved out a home in the Commercial Place building at 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson, Utah.
