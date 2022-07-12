Sunday, July 17, 2022

12 South Main

 



Pictured: Payson Barber Shop at 12 South Main, circa early 20th century. The Payson Chronicle occupied this same building from 1985-1996. Since the mid-1990s, the century-plus-year-old newspaper has carved out a home in the Commercial Place building at 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson, Utah.
Follow The Payson Chronicle in print, or online at paysonchronicle.blogspot.com and on Instagram: @paysonchronicle and @thepaysonchronicle. We will be turning out the lights on Facebook by the end of July.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

12 South Main

  Pictured: Payson Barber Shop at 12 South Main, circa early 20th century. The Payson Chronicle occupied this same building from 1985-1996. ...