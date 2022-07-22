Friday, July 22, 2022

What's Old Is New Again



This mid-Eighties Santaquin celebration parade picture presents a case of “what is old is new again.” Two council members seated in this wagon will reappear holding the reins in this year’s festivities, one as mayor and the other as Orchard Days grand marshal. Can you identify them? How about their riding partners here?


#santaquin #orcharddays #retro80s #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #utahcounty #utahevents #cherrydays #utahpolitics #politicians #parades
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

What's Old Is New Again

This mid-Eighties Santaquin celebration parade picture presents a case of “what is old is new again.” Two council members seated in this wag...