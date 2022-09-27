Autumn Miss Santaquin Pageant

Meet the contestants who seek to become Miss Santaquin. The pageant takes place this Saturday, October 1, 7 PM, at Payson High.
#inthisweeksedition #paysonchronicle #misssantaquin #santaquin
Meet the contestants who seek to become Miss Santaquin. The pageant takes place this Saturday, October 1, 7 PM, at Payson High.
#inthisweeksedition #paysonchronicle #misssantaquin #santaquin
Meet the contestants who seek to become Miss Santaquin. The pageant takes place this Saturday, October 1, 7 PM, at Payson High. #inthiswe...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.