Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Autumn Miss Santaquin Pageant

 

Meet the contestants who seek to become Miss Santaquin. The pageant takes place this Saturday, October 1, 7 PM, at Payson High. 


#inthisweeksedition #paysonchronicle #misssantaquin #santaquin

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Autumn Miss Santaquin Pageant

  Meet the contestants who seek to become Miss Santaquin. The pageant takes place this Saturday, October 1, 7 PM, at Payson High.  #inthiswe...