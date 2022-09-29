September 7 Payson City Council Meeting And Work Session Minute Highlights

CONDUCTING William R. Wright, Mayor
ELECTED OFFICIALS: Kirk Beecher, Brett Christensen, Linda Carter, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard, William R. Wright
STAFF PRESENT: David Tuckett, City Manager Cathy Jensen, Finance Director Kim E. Holindrake, City Recorder Jason Sant, City Attorney Brad Bishop, Police Chief Travis Jockumsen, Public Works Director/City Engineer Scott Spencer, Fire Chief Jill Spencer, City Planner Michael Bryant, Planner II Janeen Dean, Community Events Coordinator
OTHERS: Representative Doug Welton, Ruth Cheever, Ann Humphreys, Austin Zobell, Dane Hill
CONSENT AGENDA
Ordinance - Titles 4.04 Water and 4.08 Water Service Proposed Amendments
Resolution – Interlocal Agreement with Utah County regarding Substance Misuse Prevention Services and Communities That Care Prevention Model
Resolution – Elm Hollow Development Agreement 5. Resolution - Hiatt Creek, Plat C, Development Agreement Councilmember Provstgaard questioned if both the Elm Hollow and Hiatt Creek agreements met staff conditions and are ready for approval. Jason Sant clarified that both agreements have met staff conditions.
MOTION: Councilmember Provstgaard – To approve the consent agenda of September 7, 2022. Motion seconded by Councilmember Carter. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher, Yes - Linda Carter, Yes - Brett Christensen, Yes - Taresa Hiatt, Yes - Bob Provstgaard
PETITIONS, REMONSTRANCES & COMMUNICATIONS
CTC Mayor’s Youth Recognition – Mayor Wright and Kim Lefler presented Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards to Kelsey Argyle, Payson High School, Akon Sanchez Reyes, Mt. Nebo Middle School, and Rodger Vasquez Rodriguez, Payson Junior High.
Public Forum:
Ann Humphreys announced as the treasurer of the Friends of the Library Program, the eleventh Onion Days book sale was conducted that made over $3,100. As the Library Board Chair, she noticed for over a year the Main Street library entrance is missing letters (C and Y). The Library Director and staff have been looking into replacing the letters, but it’s difficult to find the same letters. She suggested using the remaining letters for Payson Library instead of Payson City Library, which wouldn’t require additional letters. Dona Gay noted that the same letters can’t be found and new letters would cost a couple thousand dollars. Councilmember Provstgaard suggested repairing what is needed; but with the downtown project, the vibration may cause additional issues. Also, some BYU students came by the information booth on Monday at about 1:30 p.m. with a check in hand and wanted to buy all the leftover books, but the library was closed. The students noted this is an ongoing project. They wanted to be part of Onion Days. Ann noted she was still at the library until 2:00 p.m. and didn’t see the students. She hoped they would come back next year.
Austin Zobell had several questions. He wants information on the Spring Creek Development Plan and when it will start. The small neighborhood on 1700 West and 200 South is surrounded by light industrial. A concrete batch plant was put in just north of 200 South, which is in the County. When he spoke to city staff, planning staff noted the concrete plant would stay if annexed into the City regardless of the new zoning, which would be business park development and doesn’t have a strict definition. His next concern is the impact on the residential value of the small neighborhood as the City commercialized the area. He questioned the city’s plans to protect their quality of life and investments. He asked who he would speak to regarding the concrete plant and OSHA requirements, the impact on residents, etc. Finally, the speed limit on 200 South is 40 mph, and there are a lot of children riding bikes with drivers consistently slamming on the brakes. Mayor Wright stated the Spring Creek Development Plan is just a plan at this time and nothing concrete that would be implemented as far as development. The planning and zoning of Utah County would be who to contact regarding the batch plant as well as the County Board of Health. The road is owned by Utah County. Travis Jockumsen stated the road is owned by Utah County.
Staff and Council Reports Staff Reports:
COMMUNITY EVENTS – Janeen Dean thanked Mayor Wright and the Council for their support during Golden Onion Days as well as each department and the volunteers. It’s a great city event. Staff doesn’t get Labor Day off and works. Every employee has a job to do. The Quilt Show will be at the Peteetneet from October 3 to 15.
Council Reports:
Councilmember Hiatt suggested a different parade route next year because of the construction.
Councilmember Provstgaard thanked staff and appreciates them working so hard. Onion Days is a wonderful event. The City needs a solution for a dog park. There is growing sentiment in town that the City needs a dog park. He revisited where it was originally planned as well as other places, and it seems the original site is the most sensible place. He suggested creating a small committee with a council member and two citizens to suggest four or five sites and get it done. The City needs to do some public relations and education.
Councilmember Christensen stated previously he requested dog baggy stations on the trails and that the ordinance be changed to allow leashed dogs on walking trails. Councilmember Carter agreed with a dog park and 800 South was a perfect place. None of the homes are within 100 feet of the proposed site. She is in favor of walking leashed dogs on the trails. She thanked everyone; the celebration was wonderful. The people she talked with really enjoyed it. She thanked Janeen Dean for getting everything running so perfectly.
Councilmember Beecher noted he was grateful to be a part of the celebration.
Mayor Wright thanked the citizens for participating in Onion Days; many people come from out of town. Onion Days has been celebrated for 96 years. He thanked the Police Department for their work during Onion Days; it’s quite taxing on the departments. The mayor’s prayer breakfast had a great turnout with over 300 people attending.
ACTION ITEMS
1. Request for use of the I-O, In-fill Overlay to reduce the required frontage for subdivided lots (Lewis Subdivision) in the R-1-7.5 Zone located at approximately 350 North 100 East on Utah County Parcel 08:048:0011
Staff Presentation: Michael Bryant stated the project is 0.89 acres with a proposal to split the lot into three lots. The Infill Overlay is necessary because lots 2 and 3 don’t meet the frontage requirements by 3 feet. The Planning Commission already approved the subdivision contingent upon approval of the overlay by the Council. Council Discussion: Mayor Wright stated it’s a good use of the land. Councilmember Provstgaard noted the lots are over 10,000 feet in a 7,500 zone. He is not in favor of a duplex or twin home on either lot. Michael Bryant clarified the Infill Overlay doesn’t allow for duplexes or twin homes. Councilmember Christensen stated a few years ago the Council was asked to repeal the ordinance that allowed the City to pay for a portion of the concrete on existing homes for curb, gutter, and sidewalk. This has never come back and needs to be addressed. With this situation, there is an unbuildable lot directly east of these two lots that will never see curb, gutter, and sidewalk because there is no reason for it. At what point in time does the City do something; how will the sidewalk be tied in? city needs to come in and help in this type of situation when development won’t drive it. These small infill properties are being overlooked. He has no objection to this project. Councilmember Provstgaard agreed. He suggested addressing it in the budget next year for potential curb, gutter, sidewalk, storm drain, and road preservation.
MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To approve the request for the use of the I-O, Infill Overlay to reduce the required frontage for subdivision lots by 2.62 feet per lot. Motion seconded by Councilmember Provstgaard. Those voting yes: Kirk Beecher, Linda Carter, Brett Christensen, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard. The motion carried.
2. Ordinance - Business Park Expansion Zone Change from A-5-H, Annexation Holding Zone to BPD, Business Park Development Zone consisting of 30 acres located at approximately 600 South 1700 West on Utah County Parcel 30:061:0022 (6:50 p.m.) Staff Presentation: Jill Spencer stated this is a zone change is adjacent to the Business Park on 1700 West east of the Union Pacific railroad tracks. The current owner is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and is 29.90 acres. The City is initiating the zone change to advance the goals of the General Plan. There are currently nine land use applications in the review process for the Business Park totaling approximately 700,000 square feet of space. The BPD Zone uses are different than a normal industrial zone. With the Spring Creek Area Plan, there are opportunities to address the residential uses in the area. All the surrounding property owners received a notice to give feedback on the Plan, and staff continues to work with the consultants. Staff hopes to have the plan adopted by the end of the year. Considerations include it’s a legislative action by the Council, supports the goals of the General Plan, the owner is eligible to use the property in any manner that satisfies the regulations of the zone, and approval of the zone change does not grant any type of development approval. There are no immediate development plans at this time. The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on August 10 with no comments. The Planning Commission recommended approval. The owner can continue to farm the land.
Council Discussion: Councilmember Provstgaard questioned if by changing the zone, does it give the LDS Church more flexibility to negotiate and trade land. In the end, this moves the General Plan along. Dane Hill stated there are no immediate plans to develop in the next five years. If anything is done on this property, it would likely be a warehouse distribution center. It’s unlikely the land would be traded or sold; that is much further down the road. Councilmember Hiatt declared that she leases this ground.
MOTION: Councilmember Beecher – To approve the (ordinance) Business Park Expansion zone change zone change from an A-5-H, Annexation Holding Zone to the BPD, Business Park Development Zone on the subject properties finding it does meet the General Plan, and meets the needs of the City for future growth in the area, finding the Planning Commission held a public hearing and reached out to the neighboring properties for comment and there were no comments, and the Planning Commission moved forward with a recommendation to the Council for approval. Motion seconded by Councilmember Provstgaard. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Taresa Hiatt Yes - Bob Provstgaard
Resolution – Adventure Days
Staff Presentation: Dave Tuckett stated with the rebranding and adoption of the tag line Home to Adventure, there was an activity in the park, and a side-by-side was given away. The thought is to make Adventure Days an annual event for the City to promote the adventure in Payson and different activities. The resolution makes the first Saturday of June Adventure Days. As he looked at other city events, Vineyard has an activity on that weekend and Spanish Fork begins its Art Days, which shouldn’t be a conflict. The City is still in the process of doing the Dowdle puzzle with an unveiling in June.
Council Discussion: Mayor Wright felt it’s a great idea on an annual basis.
Councilmember Provstgaard stated the City prides itself on the fun activity and adventure is what ties this all together.
MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To (resolution) designate the first Saturday in June as Payson City Adventure Days. Motion seconded by Councilmember Provstgaard. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Taresa Hiatt Yes - Bob Provstgaard
WORK SESSION 1. Moderate Income Housing MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To table the item. Motion seconded by Councilmember Provstgaard. Those voting yes: Kirk Beecher, Linda Carter, Brett Christensen, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard. The motion carried.
