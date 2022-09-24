Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Darlene AndersonOctober 12, 1938 - September 22, 2022
Alice Darlene Case Anderson, at age 83, has taken her next step of her eternal journey on September 22, 2022. She was born on October 12th, 1938, in Salina, UT. The oldest of eleven children of Glen LeRoy Case and Wilma Pierce Case. Having six sisters and four brothers.
On July 19th, 1956, she married the love of her life, Roger Neil Anderson in Provo, Utah. They were sealed for all time and eternity on April 29th, 1977, in the Manti Temple. They spent sixty-six wonderful years together making great memories. Her greatest memories were those spent with her family. The times she held dearest were those spent together sharing successes and even heartaches.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the truthfulness and shared this in several of her writings.
She worked at Mountain View Hospital for 26 years and was honored to be employee of the year in 1983.
She loved writing, crocheting afghans, sewing, making blessing dresses, bowling, cooking, baking, and sharing all that she has made, with love, for all of her family and friends. And we can’t forget Elvis Presley and Betty Boop. She enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with family and without fail she was the one to catch the biggest fish. She always took the time to enjoy the little things like watching the clouds out the window and she loved beautiful rainbows and sunsets.
She was also a proud American and took pride in her Dad “Daddy” serving in WWII and her husband and two brothers that served in the U.S. Armed Forces along with all of the other men and women who fought to protect and preserve our freedoms.
She was blessed with three children: Roger Michael, David Neil and Tammy Darlene and her special son-in-law, Randy C. Adams. Four grandchildren and spouses; Torie Ludlow (John), Randy Adams (Jami), Casey Adams (Melanie), Aliceia Stevens (Jonathan) and her thirteen great grandchildren; McKenzie (Jonathan), McKaylee (Jamin), Carston, Lacie, Kamree, Kynlee, Cayzlie, Max, Asher, Krew, and Nash. Also, two very special daughters Cindy Clark and Lori Burton.
She was known as Grandma Darlene and Mom Anderson not only to her own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren but to everyone and anyone she could love.
Darlene’s legacy continues with her husband Roger Anderson, daughter Tammy Adams (Randy), four grandchildren and their spouses and thirteen great grandchildren. Brothers; Gordon D. Case (Claudia) and John Rex Case and her sisters; LeeAnn Redmond, Joyce Taylor, Sheila Evans (Ronnie), Sherrie Childs and Penny Robinson (Wayne).
She was preceded in death by her first-born son, Roger Michael Anderson and son, David Neil Anderson, Mother Wilma Pierce Case, Father Glen LeRoy Case, brothers; Robert (Bobby) Case and Roger Glen Case and her sister Janet Lynn Norman.
Her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder-day Saints, 274 South Main Street, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior at the church.
Darlene will be laid to rest at the Provo City Cemetery (610 South State St. Provo, UT 84606) next to her two boys.
