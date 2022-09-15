Stunning Western Heritage

A mid-1950s photo recorded a moment in time for one half of Peteetneet's Western Room namesake, Jean Staheli. Here, she and her horse demonstrate stunning equestrian sportsmanship in Payson.
The Lee and Jean Staheli Western Room is a remarkable permanent exhibition site located inside the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center. The Stahelis were local celebrities. Their horsemanship was internationally renowned in their day.
The room features remnants of the Staheli family’s equestrian past as well as art and artifacts contributed to the museum by other local residents who share Payson’s rich Western heritage.
