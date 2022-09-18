Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
LOUIS JAY PETERSON
July 23, 1945 - September 15, 2022
Louis Jay Peterson passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born to Clinton Jay and Elva Jensen Peterson July 23, 1945. Louis was a lifelong Payson resident.
He graduated from Payson High School in 1963. In 1964, Louis joined the Army and served in the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
Louis married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Kay Benner, on July 9, 1965, in Spring Lake, Utah. They were sealed for all time and eternity on July 7, 1966. They were blessed with four children: Carl, Connie, Craig, and Curtis.
Louis was a letter carrier and retired after 27 years with the United States Postal Service. After retirement, he drove a bus for the Nebo School District which he loved.
He served his community by volunteering with Payson Ambulance, Payson and Mt. Pleasant Police Departments, and served as Commander of Utah County Jeep Patrol. He also served as Commander with Utah State Search and Rescue.
Louis loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to scuba dive and was an instructor. He was a leader with the Boy Scouts of America and attended Wood Badge. He was also active in the American Legion.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as temple worker at both the Provo and Payson temples.
Louis is survived by his dedicated wife Barbara; sons, Craig (Diane) and Curtis (Michelle); daughter in law, Mary Ann; brother, Jack (Diana); and 14 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren with one on the way. He is preceded in death by his daughter Connie, son Carl, brother Gary, and sister Joanne Bradford.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah. Military rites will be performed by American Legion Post 68.
