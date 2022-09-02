Easton Smith took the athletic mastery he honed on local fields and ran far and wide, only to return to share his expertise at Payson High as the football team's new Offensive Coordinator. Coach Smith is pictured here as a Lions teammate, along with his supportive parents, Deborah and David Smith--an image and event that must seem like a lifetime ago for the family. Story coming up in next week's print edition of The Payson Chronicle.
