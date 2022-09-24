Saturday, September 24, 2022

Payson's First High School Team



In 1908, high school classes were held at the Central School prior to the completion of the first Payson Senior High School building in 1912. The year 1908 saw the formation of the first high school sports team in Payson: a football team.

This first team had no coach. Their uniforms consisted of pants worn over long underwear and shoulder pads. They called themselves the "Payson Farmers." Over the years, the team name became the "Payson Maple Leaves" (giving PHS the colors green and silver), and finally the "Payson Lions."

All of Payson High School's rich sports history began with these 1908 football players.

PHOTO:

Back Row: Principal Joe Barlow, Ray Daniels, Reed Persson, Jody Bills

Middle Row: Robert Lee Simons, Bill Jones, Dixon Kapple, Jack Wignall, Carlton Wilson, Vivian Butler, S. D. Moore

Front Row: Bill Clayson, Ray Done, Ralph Done.


The 1908 team was inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame of 2020.


SOURCE: PHS HALL OF FAME
