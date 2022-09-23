Discovering Where We Came From: Downtown Payson In the Roaring Twenties:

A parade travels south along Main Street past the former Douglass Building in 1920s Payson, Utah. Constructed in 1895 for its owner Samuel Douglass and used as a general merchandise store, the building was located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Utah Avenue.
“The building was originally planned as a hotel, but Mr. Douglass opened a store instead and stocked it with dry goods, notions, shoes, groceries, candy, hardware, paint, glass, cement, coal and other items,” according to Payson Historical Society records. It was built on property that had previously served as the site of Samuel’s father, William Douglass’s pioneer-era barn; his home was a short distance away.
“Mr. Douglass was in business [for] almost 20 years. He retired in 1911 and soon afterward rented the building to the Bertelson Brothers, whose store across the street had been destroyed by fire. They specialized in men's clothing until the early 1920's. After they left, the building was rented to a number of merchants including Roy Jensen. Ben Roe operated Everybody's Department Store in the building. Waldo Jackson and later Dal Adams had appliance stores there, Rusty and Harold Smith, a tin shop.”
Professional signs reveal occupants at the time this photograph was taken as including Paul’s Cafe (Wirthlin) and a Doctor Ellsworth for his dental practice.
Based on Payson Historical Society records, aside from professional offices, the building’s second floor spaces were also rented to residential tenants. An area within the building was used as the occasional gathering spot for public dances and private parties.
This photograph can be viewed in person at the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center’s lower-level display room, which is adjacent to the Lee and Jean Staheli Western Room.
