O'Henry, Seamus, And Myron

This sparse box represents roughly half of our peach harvest this year, plucked from an O’Henry tree planted the year before the pandemic.
It survived.
Harvests bring to mind our family patriarch, the late Myron Olson, a part-time farmer who could push the plough like a pro. Before he passed on in 2015, he passed down lessons on soil, irrigation, seeds, and patience.
We will not likely ever surpass his gardening expertise. But there is at least some hope for future harvests, though they will be smaller yields in humbler fields.
DIGGING
Between my finger and my thumb
The squat pin rest; snug as a gun.
Under my window, a clean rasping sound
When the spade sinks into gravelly ground:
My father, digging. I look down
Till his straining rump among the flowerbeds
Bends low, comes up twenty years away
Stooping in rhythm through potato drills
Where he was digging.
The coarse boot nestled on the lug, the shaft
Against the inside knee was levered firmly.
He rooted out tall tops, buried the bright edge deep
To scatter new potatoes that we picked,
Loving their cool hardness in our hands.
By God, the old man could handle a spade.
Just like his old man.
My grandfather cut more turf in a day
Than any other man on Toner’s bog.
Once I carried him milk in a bottle
Corked sloppily with paper. He straightened up
To drink it, then fell to right away
Nicking and slicing neatly, heaving sods
Over his shoulder, going down and down
For the good turf. Digging.
The cold smell of potato mould, the squelch and slap
Of soggy peat, the curt cuts of an edge
Through living roots awaken in my head.
But I’ve no spade to follow men like them.
Between my finger and my thumb
The squat pen rests.
I’ll dig with it.
#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #santaquin #utahcounty #southcountyfarms #digging #seamusheaney #peachtrees #ohenry #peaches #harvests #welcomeautumn
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.